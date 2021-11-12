Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Elementary-aged student assaulted by stranger near Dorchester Cemetery: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2021 2:25 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Middlesex OPP say its major crime unit is investigating after an alleged assault near the Dorchester Cemetery in Thames Centre, Ont., on Wednesday.

OPP say a student walking to school was assaulted by an unknown man in the area at roughly 8:30 that morning.

Read more: 2 teens facing assault charges in fight at Medway High School, OPP say

Police told Global News the victim was an older elementary-aged student and that the child was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a roughly five-foot-nine white man in his 50s with short grey hair.

Police say the suspect was wearing an orange vest or shirt and had khaki-coloured pants.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagAssault tagmiddlesex opp tagSuspect Wanted tagThames-Centre tagStranger tagelementary school student tagdorchester cemetery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers