Elementary-aged student assaulted by stranger near Dorchester Cemetery: OPP

Middlesex OPP say its major crime unit is investigating after an alleged assault near the Dorchester Cemetery in Thames Centre, Ont., on Wednesday.

OPP say a student walking to school was assaulted by an unknown man in the area at roughly 8:30 that morning.

Police told Global News the victim was an older elementary-aged student and that the child was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a roughly five-foot-nine white man in his 50s with short grey hair.

Police say the suspect was wearing an orange vest or shirt and had khaki-coloured pants.

