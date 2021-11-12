36-year-old Toronto man facing over 90 charges in connection with child luring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing more than 90 charges in connection with a child luring investigation and police say they fear there may be more victims.

Officers executed a search warrant in the area of Wynford Drive and Don Valley Parkway on March 10 and arrested Ramanan Pathmanathan. At the time, he was charged with 25 offences.

Investigators allege Pathmanathan used “several online profiles to lure children into sending him sexually exploitative photos and videos.”

On Sept. 14, after further investigation, police charged him with 68 more offences including, 18 counts of luring a child, nine counts of invitation to sexual touching and 10 counts of making child pornography.

Police said the suspect may have used the following identities online and may not have used his real photo. They also said there may be more victims.

Brett Barr

_.brett_forever_12345._

_bretts.backup.098

_.mlg_gamer_.321

mlgg.ggamer._

bretss.spam.098

_____bretts__spam_

_brett_gamer_

_gamer_brett_spam

_spam_brett_

__.gamer_.321

brettspamz098

brett_spam_

_its.brett.b.098_

_spam_account_brett_

jbrettspam098

_Aye_its_brett

its_brett_b

brettjosh_0987

Pathmanathan appeared in a Toronto court on Sept. 14.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.