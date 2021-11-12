36-year-old Toronto man facing over 90 charges in connection with child luring investigation

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing more than 90 charges in connection with a child luring investigation and police say they fear there may be more victims.
Officers executed a search warrant in the area of Wynford Drive and Don Valley Parkway on March 10 and arrested Ramanan Pathmanathan. At the time, he was charged with 25 offences.
Investigators allege Pathmanathan used “several online profiles to lure children into sending him sexually exploitative photos and videos.”
On Sept. 14, after further investigation, police charged him with 68 more offences including, 18 counts of luring a child, nine counts of invitation to sexual touching and 10 counts of making child pornography.
Police said the suspect may have used the following identities online and may not have used his real photo. They also said there may be more victims.
Brett Barr
_.brett_forever_12345._
_bretts.backup.098
_.mlg_gamer_.321
mlgg.ggamer._
bretss.spam.098
_____bretts__spam_
_brett_gamer_
_gamer_brett_spam
_spam_brett_
__.gamer_.321
brettspamz098
brett_spam_
_its.brett.b.098_
_spam_account_brett_
jbrettspam098
_Aye_its_brett
its_brett_b
brettjosh_0987
Pathmanathan appeared in a Toronto court on Sept. 14.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
