Forcible confinement, robbery charges stem from Kitchener school incident

Waterloo Regional Police say a young teenager has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement in connection to an incident at a local high school.
They sat they arrested the 15-year-old boy on Thursday and have him in custody, pending a bail hearing.
Earlier Thursday, police reported that a person-on-person robbery had occurred at Grand River Collegiate Institute.
Police say that at around 2 p.m., the victim was inside GRCI and approached by the suspect who demanded personal property.
There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the robbery.
