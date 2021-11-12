Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Forcible confinement, robbery charges stem from Kitchener school incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 11:22 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a young teenager has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement in connection to an incident at a local high school.

They sat they arrested the 15-year-old boy on Thursday and have him in custody, pending a bail hearing.

Read more: Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener, Ont. restaurant

Earlier Thursday, police reported that a person-on-person robbery had occurred at Grand River Collegiate Institute.

Police say that at around 2 p.m., the victim was inside GRCI and approached by the suspect who demanded personal property.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested for allegedly taking payments for home renos that were never done

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener teen arrested tagGrand River Collegiate Institute tagGRCI tagKitchener teen arrested forcible confinement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers