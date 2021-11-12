Forcible confinement, robbery charges stem from Kitchener school incident

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a young teenager has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement in connection to an incident at a local high school.

They sat they arrested the 15-year-old boy on Thursday and have him in custody, pending a bail hearing.

Earlier Thursday, police reported that a person-on-person robbery had occurred at Grand River Collegiate Institute.

Police say that at around 2 p.m., the victim was inside GRCI and approached by the suspect who demanded personal property.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

