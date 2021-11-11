Regina’s historic Globe Theatre ready for first new season since March 2020

Send this page to someone via email

For many in the local theatre scene it’s been a long time coming. On December 15th, Globe Theatre will once again be entertaining a live audience.

The downtown theatre remains under renovation, which is expected to finish in late 2023.

In the meantime, the upcoming 2022 season will be at the Conexus Arts Centre. This year’s Christmas show, ‘Making Spirits Bright,’ will be held at the Artesian on 13th Avenue.

Earlier this week, Globe Theatre announced that Gordon Rawlinson of Rawlco Radio had made a $1 million donation and will be the main stage sponsor for the new building.

The donation will go a long way towards the $30 million price tag for the renovated theatre.

View image in full screen The Globe Theatre’s main stage will be known as the Rawlinson Main Stage. Globe Theatre

With their Christmas show just over a month away, Jennifer Brewin, artistic director at Globe, said they can’t wait to finally lift the curtain once again.

“I think everybody is ready to burst through the doors and get on that stage at the Artesian and to make theatre and to be part with the public again.”

The 2022 season will run from February to May and feature three shows. All shows will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

For ticketing information, head to the Globe Theatre website