Environment

‘No sign’ of 105 containers from cargo ship in B.C. waters: coast guard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2021 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'London Drugs, Victoria book publisher among B.C. businesses suffering from container ship mishap' London Drugs, Victoria book publisher among B.C. businesses suffering from container ship mishap
As efforts continue to clean up the contents of containers lost from the MV Zim Kingston off Vancouver Island last month, the supply chain impact of the damaged cargo hauler is starting to be felt. Kristen Robinson reports.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes that many, if not all, of the 109 containers that fell from a cargo ship off Victoria in late October have sunk.

The containers were tossed from the MV Zim Kingston during a storm near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait around the time a fire broke out on the vessel

Read more: Cargo containers from MV Zim Kingston rupture in Cape Scott Provincial park

The coast guard says in a statement that four containers, carrying fridges and running shoes, washed ashore on northern Vancouver Island but there is no sign of the others.

Click to play video: 'Clean-up of debris from container ship Zim Kingston continues on Vancouver Island' Clean-up of debris from container ship Zim Kingston continues on Vancouver Island
Clean-up of debris from container ship Zim Kingston continues on Vancouver Island – Nov 2, 2021

The agency says it is working with the ship’s owner to determine the next steps and the feasibility of trying to locate the 105 missing containers.

Story continues below advertisement

Danaos Shipping, which manages the Zim Kingston, declined to comment.

Read more: Refrigerators, Styrofoam and debris from cargo ship cleaned off B.C. beach

The statement says weather, high tides and storm swells have been a significant factor in crews attempting to clean up northern Vancouver Island beaches where four of the containers landed.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the fire that broke out on the freighter.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
