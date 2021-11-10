Saskatoon civic services for Remembrance Day

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours, on Remembrance Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
City hall
- All administrative offices will be closed.
Remai Modern
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waste collections
- Garbage – Collections as scheduled.
- Recycling – Collections as scheduled.
- Organics – The 2021 collections season has ended.
Landfill
- Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Compost depots
- Both compost depots are closed for the season.
Saskatoon Transit
- Fixed route transit will run on holiday hours and there will be no On-Demand Transit.
- Access Transit will operate on holiday hours from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Free transit for past and present military
Saskatoon Transit is recognizing veterans and current serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces with free transit service on Remembrance Day. Eligible transit users can identify themselves by wearing a military uniform or presenting a military ID or a CF1 card when they board.
Pay parking
- Payment is not required.
- Motorists are reminded that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.
Municipal impound lot
- Closed to the public.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo
- Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Forestry farm park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Leisure centres
- Cosmo Civic Centre – Closed.
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lakewood Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lawson Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saskatoon Field House – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shaw Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Terry Fox Track – Closed.
Indoor arenas
- Open at 12 p.m.
- Parent and tot skating at ACT Arena from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Public skating at Cosmo Civic Centre from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
