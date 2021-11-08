Menu

Canada

Delegates from around Regina gather to commemorate Indigenous Veterans Day

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 11:46 pm
Delegates from around Regina gather to commemorate Indigenous Veterans Day - image View image in full screen
Royal Canadian Legion

In addition to Remembrance Day on Thursday, many gathered to commemorate Indigenous Veteran’s Day at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina.

The day served as a chance to honour Indigenous men and women who have served in Canada’s Armed Forces.

The ceremony featured drum songs, and a raising of the Canadian, FSIN, Treaty , and Star Blanket Cree Nation flags. It also featured speeches from Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Regina Police Chief Evan Bray.

Read more: Métis Nation-Saskatchewan elects first youth council president

First Nations University President Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann says it’s important to remember the sacrifices Indigenous people made in service of their country.

“With the Indigenous veterans and those that continue to be in service to our communities, to Canada, it is very important to recognize that they are heroes and that they are sacrificing and putting their lives at risk,” said Ottmann.

Advertisement
