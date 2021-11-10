Calgary police hoping release of unique rings helps identify body found in August

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping some very unique rings help them bring closure for the family of a man found dead in the southeast earlier this year.

The body was found under an overpass on Aug. 22 near 50 Avenue S.E. and Ogden Road S.E. Police say the remains had decomposed significantly and no identification was found.

Since then, investigators have come up empty-handed using all traditional methods to identify the man, who they believe was homeless.

Three very unique rings were found on the man.

The first ring is oval-shaped with a large oval turquoise stone.

The second is rectangular-shaped with three small diamonds inlaid on the face.

The third is a dark braided band with a small white stone in the centre.

“We know that there may be family and friends of this man who have been trying to find him,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

“The rings this man was found with are extremely distinct, and it’s likely there is someone out there who will recall seeing them and can help us find closure to this case.”

Police say they typically do everything in their power to ensure that no one learns about a loved one’s death through media and social media, but all other attempts in this case to identify the deceased man to notify his next of kin have failed.

If the release of these photos causes anyone to need help processing their emotions because they knew the deceased or were otherwise affected, they can all the Distress Centre anytime at 403-266-HELP(4357) or the CPS victim assistance support team during weekday hours at 403-428-8398 or toll-free 1-888-327-7828.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.