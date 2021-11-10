Enforcement ‘in the works’ for JAKK Tuesdays, says Kingston’s MOH

Send this page to someone via email

Time appears to be running out for a west-end Kingston sports bar to remain open, according to the region’s medical officer of health.

The owner of JAKK Tuesdays has kept his establishment open for weeks, despite losing the restaurant’s liquor and business licences for not complying with COVID-19 safety protocols, like requiring vaccine certificates and masks.

Wednesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza addressed a Section 22 order that was issued last week, ordering the restaurant to remove its messaging on COVID-19 or close.

Oglaza said health inspectors have repeatedly gone to visit the restaurant, on Nov. 5, 8 and 9.

“Our public health inspector confirmed continued non-compliance with the requirements of the order,” Oglaza said.

When asked why the restaurant has been allowed to remain open, Oglaza said the health unit is working with municipal authorities on the matter.

“That enforcement process is in the works,” Oglaza said.

The restaurant’s liquor licence was suspended in late September, and extended while a decision was made on whether to permanently revoke the licence.

The city revoked the business licence a week ago.

Global News reached JAKK Tuesdays owner Kelly Hale by phone but he refused to comment for this story.