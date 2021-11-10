SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Enforcement ‘in the works’ for JAKK Tuesdays, says Kingston’s MOH

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 3:32 pm
Kingston's medical officer of health says KFL&A Public Health is working on enforcement measures for JAKK Tuesdays, as the restaurant continues to shirk COVID-19 regulations.
Kingston's medical officer of health says KFL&A Public Health is working on enforcement measures for JAKK Tuesdays, as the restaurant continues to shirk COVID-19 regulations. Global Kingston

Time appears to be running out for a west-end Kingston sports bar to remain open, according to the region’s medical officer of health.

The owner of  JAKK Tuesdays has kept his establishment open for weeks, despite losing the restaurant’s liquor and business licences for not complying with COVID-19 safety protocols, like requiring vaccine certificates and masks.

Wednesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza addressed a Section 22 order that was issued last week, ordering the restaurant to remove its messaging on COVID-19 or close.

A chair at the entrance of Jakk Tuesdays.
A chair at the entrance of Jakk Tuesdays. Global News

Oglaza said health inspectors have repeatedly gone to visit the restaurant, on Nov. 5, 8 and 9.

“Our public health inspector confirmed continued non-compliance with the requirements of the order,” Oglaza said.

When asked why the restaurant has been allowed to remain open, Oglaza said the health unit is working with municipal authorities on the matter.

“That enforcement process is in the works,” Oglaza said.

The restaurant’s liquor licence was suspended in late September, and extended while a decision was made on whether to permanently revoke the licence.

The city revoked the business licence a week ago.

Global News reached JAKK Tuesdays owner Kelly Hale by phone but he refused to comment for this story.

