Canada

Ford expresses sympathy for boy bitten by dog, says pit bull ban not changing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'City looks at removing pit bull legislation amid changes to pet ownership bylaws' City looks at removing pit bull legislation amid changes to pet ownership bylaws
City looks at removing pit bull legislation amid changes to pet ownership bylaws – Aug 13, 2021

Doug Ford says Ontario’s pit bull ban isn’t going to change right now as he expresses sympathy for a boy bitten by a dog that had drawn the attention of the premier.

The dog was seized by Vaughan Animal Services a month ago on suspicion of being a pit bull and was released back to its owners on the day the province eased regulations related to the ban.

The regulatory change allows seized dogs that look like pit bulls to be released while an investigation into the dog’s breed takes place.

Read more: Doug Ford’s government changes regulations related to pit bull dog ban

The owner of the dog had said Ford took an interest in the case and indicated a repeal of the pit bull ban was planned.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last week, the dog — an American Bully named Dwaeji — bit a 13-year-old boy and left him with facial injuries that required stitches.

Ford says his thoughts are with the boy who was bitten.

Read more: Teen allegedly attacked by dog recently released by Vaughan Animal Services

“Nothing is going to change right at this point,” the premier said Wednesday when asked about plans to repeal the pit bull ban. “Our thoughts are with the family.”

A lawyer for Tommy Chang, who owns the dog, said the incident took place on Friday night, at his client’s martial arts studio.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford Ontario politics Premier Ford Pit Bull Ban pit bull attack Ontario Pit Bull ban pit bull ban repeal

