Canada

Outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony to take place at the Kingsway Legion in Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Canada celebrates 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy' Canada celebrates 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy
Canada is marking 100 years since adopting the poppy as a symbol of remembrance to honour the sacrifice of soldiers, and to raise money for veterans. But how did the delicate flower become such an enduring symbol? Mike Drolet reports on the people who helped propel the poppy to prominence.

For a second year in a row, Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton have been scaled back or cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome — typically the largest in the city — is cancelled and the Kingsway Legion has been asked to host a smaller version at the branch on Nov. 11.

Global News will live stream the Kingsway Legion Cenotaph ceremony on Thursday morning, in the video player at the top of this story. The event is expected to get underway around 10:30 a.m.

The Alberta Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

Watch: 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony: ‘We will remember’

The ceremony is slated to last about 50 minutes and will follow the standard format as laid out in the legion’s ritual, awards and protocol manual (Scroll down for the schedule of events).

The legion said the outdoor ceremony will have no capacity restrictions, but people are encouraged to stand two metres apart and to wear masks unless participating in certain duties related to the ceremony.

The branch at 14339 – 50 St. will be open before and after the ceremony, the legion said.

The legion is participating in the Alberta government’s Restriction Exception Program, so proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exception is required for anyone to enter the building.

Outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony to take place at the Kingsway Legion in Edmonton - image View image in full screen
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
