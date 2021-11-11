Outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony to take place at the Kingsway Legion in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

For a second year in a row, Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton have been scaled back or cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome — typically the largest in the city — is cancelled and the Kingsway Legion has been asked to host a smaller version at the branch on Nov. 11.

Global News will live stream the Kingsway Legion Cenotaph ceremony on Thursday morning, in the video player at the top of this story. The event is expected to get underway around 10:30 a.m.

The Alberta Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

The ceremony is slated to last about 50 minutes and will follow the standard format as laid out in the legion’s ritual, awards and protocol manual (Scroll down for the schedule of events).

The legion said the outdoor ceremony will have no capacity restrictions, but people are encouraged to stand two metres apart and to wear masks unless participating in certain duties related to the ceremony.

The branch at 14339 – 50 St. will be open before and after the ceremony, the legion said.

The legion is participating in the Alberta government’s Restriction Exception Program, so proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exception is required for anyone to enter the building.