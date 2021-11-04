WATCH LIVE: 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Nov. 4, a special tradition to remember the fallen will continue.

No Stone Left Alone started with one family and has now grown into an effort to ensure every soldier is remembered with a poppy. It is now in its 11th year.

Global News is proud to partner with the No Stone Left Alone Foundation that serves to honour the sacrifice and service of Canada’s military, by educating students and placing poppies on the headstones of veterans every November.

On Thursday, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies will be streamed online at GlobalNews.ca:

Global BC and Global Okanagan at 9:30 a.m. PT

Global Edmonton and Global Calgary and Global Lethbridge and Global Regina, Global Saskatoon at 10:30 a.m. MT

Story continues below advertisement

Global Winnipeg at 11:30 a.m. CT

Global News in Ontario (Toronto, Durham, Peterborough, Kingston, Ottawa) and Global Montreal at 12:30 p.m. ET

Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick at 1:30 p.m. AT

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation hosts Remembrance Day events for students with the mission to place poppies on the headstones of veterans, while educating the public on the stories of sacrifice by members of the armed forces.

The project is a personal passion for foundation president Maureen Bianchini-Purvis.

The daughter of two Second World War veterans, she promised her dying mother that she would not be forgotten on Remembrance Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Year after year, she visited her mother’s grave at Beechmount Cemetery in Edmonton, laying a poppy in remembrance, and continuing the tradition with her own children.

When her daughters noticed the many graves in the Field of Honour that lay bare, the idea for No Stone Left Alone was born.

“I remember being a young child and standing at my grandmother’s headstone and since it’s on the other side of the cemetery, you look out at this vast grouping of hundreds and hundreds of headstones and I said, ‘Mom, why is it just us? Why is it only our grandparents that have a poppy? Don’t all these souls deserve to be recognized?’” Keely Yates said.

“I think it was profound for a 10-year-old to say. And she decided to run with it. And now, look where we are 10 years later.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it was profound for a 10-year-old to say. And she decided to run with it. And now, look where we are 10 years later."

Read more: Founder of No Stone Left Alone receives prestigious Governor General award

Today, the non-profit organization works with the military, volunteer committees, students and Alberta educators.

Students — typically in junior high — place the poppies, and learn about the sacrifices made by Canada’s veterans, and those who still serve today.

Since its launch in 2011 in Edmonton, more than 100 ceremonies now occur in 68 communities across Canada and are attended by elected officials, military, Indigenous leaders and local dignitaries.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 No Stone Left Alone marks 10 years of honouring Canada’s fallen soldiers No Stone Left Alone marks 10 years of honouring Canada’s fallen soldiers – Nov 5, 2020