Open dump truck crashes into Vanier Parkway overpass on Hwy 417 in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 10:05 am
dump truck collision on Vanier Parkway overpass View image in full screen
The open box of a dump truck remains stuck on the underside of the Vanier Parkway overpass Wednesday morning. Geoffrey Barnum / Twitter

The box of an open dump truck collided with the Vanier Parkway overpass on Highway 417 westbound on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic in a chaotic scene.

Motorists passing by the scene started sharing photos of the incident to social media on Wednesday morning shortly after 8:30 a.m.

vanier overpass crash dump truck View image in full screen
via OPP. via OPP

An OPP spokesperson said there were no injuries related to the incident.

Traffic is detoured away from the centre lanes while the dump truck box remains stuck.

Ottawa police say there is no impact to traffic on the Vanier Parkway.

