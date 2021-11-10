Open dump truck crashes into Vanier Parkway overpass on Hwy 417 in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The box of an open dump truck collided with the Vanier Parkway overpass on Highway 417 westbound on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic in a chaotic scene.

Motorists passing by the scene started sharing photos of the incident to social media on Wednesday morning shortly after 8:30 a.m.

An OPP spokesperson said there were no injuries related to the incident.

Traffic is detoured away from the centre lanes while the dump truck box remains stuck.

Ottawa police say there is no impact to traffic on the Vanier Parkway.

(MTO) Highway 417 Westbound at VANIER PKWY/RIVERSIDE – Collision. 2 centre lanes closed. #otttraffic — Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) November 10, 2021

Oops should have said westbound. Sorry! https://t.co/qROPLaq1rw — Geoffrey Barnum (@ocgiraffe) November 10, 2021

