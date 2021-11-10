SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Calgary Board of Education releases finalized COVID-19 immunization rules, set to start Dec. 17

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 1:01 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary Board of Education releases finalized COVID-19 immunization rules' Calgary Board of Education releases finalized COVID-19 immunization rules
The Calgary Board of Education has sent out a finalized COVID-19 immunization policy for staff, parents, guardians, volunteers and spectators. Jackie Wilson has the details.

The Calgary Board of Education says it is taking another step to keep the work and learning environment safe.

The board released its finalized policy Tuesday, outlining COVID-19 immunization requirements.

The rules are for staff, parents, guardians, volunteers and spectators. The new policy comes into effect on Dec. 17.

Read more: Mandatory masking in place at Calgary public schools ahead of provincial COVID-19 guidance

According to the CBE, employees will be required to be fully immunized against COVID-19 on or before the deadline.

Those who aren’t must provide proof of a negative rapid test or negative PCR test received within 72 hours before being on site.

As for families, the CBE says there are two big things they need to know.

Story continues below advertisement

First, parents and guardians will not be required to be fully immunized against COVID-19 when picking up or dropping off their kids or attending in-person meetings, such as parent-teacher conferences.

As an alternative, teachers and other CBE employees are allowed to do virtual or phone meetings.

Second, parent volunteers and adult guests attending CBE extracurricular activities like sports, performances and assemblies, will need to be fully immunized and show proof.

The board says parents can expect another update in the next month that’ll include exactly how proof of immunization will be collected.

