Calgary’s Shaw Charity Classic raises nearly $14.8M for children’s charities across Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Shaw Charity Classic raised $14,797,827 in donations during the summer 2021 golf tournament in Calgary, according to a Tuesday news release.

It beats 2020’s total of $12 million, proving the SCC has become more than just a golf tournament, said SCC chair Jim Riddell.

“With charitable giving being the heartbeat of the Shaw Charity Classic, the tournament simply has the power to rally the community like no other event I have seen,” he said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With charitable giving being the heartbeat of the Shaw Charity Classic, the tournament simply has the power to rally the community like no other event I have seen," he said.

“I truly believe that community support in Alberta is the reason this event continuously breaks charitable giving records each year.”

The money goes to 233 children’s charities across Alberta, which will help provide lunches, sports equipment and literacy programming to kids.

Story continues below advertisement

Since its inception in 2013, the SCC said it has raised more than $76 million for Alberta youth charities.

The SCC ran Aug. 11-15, 2021.