Canada

Calgary’s Shaw Charity Classic raises nearly $14.8M for children’s charities across Alberta

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 10:01 pm
Doug Barron, of the United States, celebrates winning the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic golf event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Doug Barron, of the United States, celebrates winning the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic golf event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Shaw Charity Classic raised $14,797,827 in donations during the summer 2021 golf tournament in Calgary, according to a Tuesday news release.

It beats 2020’s total of $12 million, proving the SCC has become more than just a golf tournament, said SCC chair Jim Riddell.

“With charitable giving being the heartbeat of the Shaw Charity Classic, the tournament simply has the power to rally the community like no other event I have seen,” he said.

“I truly believe that community support in Alberta is the reason this event continuously breaks charitable giving records each year.”

Read more: Shaw Charity Classic: Shaw donates $1M to support Alberta children’s charities

The money goes to 233 children’s charities across Alberta, which will help provide lunches, sports equipment and literacy programming to kids.

Since its inception in 2013, the SCC said it has raised more than $76 million for Alberta youth charities.

Read more: Barron birdies final three holes to win Shaw Charity Classic; Ames and Weir in top 10

The SCC ran Aug. 11-15, 2021.

