$2M ticket Saskatoon’s 2nd lottery win in just over 2 weeks

It didn’t take long for another million-dollar lottery ticket to turn up in Saskatoon.

Sask Lotteries announced on Tuesday that Brian Taylor won $2 million with a ticket purchased from the Shell Select located at 1828 McOrmond Dr.

“I scanned my ticket on the Lotto Spot app and saw all the zeroes – I couldn’t believe it!” he said in a press release.

“All I could say was, ‘Wow! I hit it!’”

Taylor won on the Nov. 3 Western 649 draw.

Last month, Matthew Poppel also got some good news with a $55 million lottery ticket he purchased at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. Sask Lotteries said this was the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history.

Poppel’s ticket exactly matched the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw: 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50. Taylor’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 31, 33, 38 and 48.

With the winnings, Taylor said he plans to upgrade his wife’s vehicle and his truck as well as make a big life change.

“I’m going to semi-retire!” he said in a statement.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while and I’m really looking forward to just taking it easy.”

