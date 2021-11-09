Peterborough man faces aggravated assault charge after Park Street residence incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to an altercation between two men at a residence on Park Street South. The complainant reported one of the individuals might still be in the home.

When officers arrived, they were informed a verbal argument had escalated, leading one of the men to punch the other in the head and stomp on him multiple times.

The victim was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

Officers searched the home and located a man in a room.

Zacharia Warren, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.