Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man faces aggravated assault charge after Park Street residence incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:00 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was charged with aggravated assault following an incident Monday evening. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough, Ont.,  man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to an altercation between two men at a residence on Park Street South. The complainant reported one of the individuals might still be in the home.

When officers arrived, they were informed a verbal argument had escalated, leading one of the men to punch the other in the head and stomp on him multiple times.

Read more: Peterborough man stabbed multiple times by unknown group: police

The victim was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

Officers searched the home and located a man in a room.

Story continues below advertisement

Zacharia Warren, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. man recounts sexual assaults suffered while in military' Kingston, Ont. man recounts sexual assaults suffered while in military
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagAggravated Assault tagPeterborough assault tagPark Street South tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers