Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
November 3 2021 6:52pm
01:44

Sexual assault investigations in sports

A University of Winnipeg researcher wants to change the way sexual assault allegations are investigated in sports. Global News reporter Joe Scarpelli explains why.

Advertisement

Video Home