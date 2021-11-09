Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. government announces new addiction treatment services

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. announces new mental health and addictions services' B.C. announces new mental health and addictions services
WATCH: Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween discusses the decision by several northern B.C. First Nations communities to declare a state of emergency over the opioid crisis.

The British Columbia government announced new mental health and addiction services on the same day the province’s chief coroner announced a record-high number of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in August and September.

As part of what the government is calling a historic $500-million investment announced in the April budget, Fraser Health is getting new addictions medicine teams that will offer expertise to hospital-based patients.

Click to play video: 'International Overdose Awareness Day 2021' International Overdose Awareness Day 2021
International Overdose Awareness Day 2021 – Aug 31, 2021

A virtual health clinic is also being expanded to provide services to smaller hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, also said 10 specialized addiction treatment beds for adults will open immediately at Phoenix Society in Surrey.

Read more: ‘Everyone deserves a chance’ — Vancouver mom shares two-decade addiction, recovery battle

“These beds will be available to people from any part of the province who need help with severe substance-use dependency, including those who may have moderate mental health challenges at the same time,” Malcolmson said.

She went on to say addiction consult teams will offer support to any hospital-based patients, ensuring they are connected to ongoing treatment services once they are discharged.

Click to play video: 'B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration' B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration
B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration – Apr 14, 2021

Numbers released by the BC Coroners Service Tuesday showed that 333 British Columbians died from suspected toxic drugs during the months of August and September.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Record toxic illicit drug deaths in B.C. show 1,534 people have died this year, coroner says

The year’s overdose death toll has climbed to 1,534, a 24 per cent increase over the first nine months of 2020.

September was the 12th consecutive month in which there were at least 150 overdose deaths.

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Overdose tagAddiction tagDrug Overdose tagOverdose Crisis tagBC Coroners Service tagOVERDOSE DEATHS tagBC overdose crisis tagBC Opioid Crisis tagaddiction treatment tagBC overdose statistics tagBC overdose numbers 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers