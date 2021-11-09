COVID-19: 3 more Saskatchewan resident deaths as province records 86 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has announced one new COVID-19 death in the province along with 86 new cases and 188 more recoveries on Tuesday.

It’s the first time the province has recorded a day of fewer than 100 new cases since Aug. 16 when there were 87.

Despite the provincial government raising the total death count by one to 874, two residents who were being treated in out-of-province hospitals have also died.

Total reported provincial cases are at 78,910 while total recoveries are up to 76,612.

New cases were found in the following zones:

far northwest – five

far northeast – two

northwest – one

north central – six

northeast – one

Saskatoon – 20

central east – 18

Regina – nine

south central – three

southeast – 11

A total of 193 individuals are hospitalized in the province, including 142 inpatient hospitalizations and 51 in ICUs. Of the 193 patients, 128 were not fully vaccinated.

Hospitalization numbers are in addition to the 15 residents currently in out-of-province ICUs. The government said on Tuesday there has been one repatriation along with the two out-of-province deaths since Monday’s report.

Saskatchewan’s active case count is at 1,424 – its lowest since Aug. 20 when there were 1,381 active cases.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is at 146, or just over 12 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials added that just under 33 per cent of new cases are in the age category of 11 years or under (who are not yet eligible for vaccination), while about 41 per cent of new cases were among fully vaccinated people.

October vaccination, breakthrough info released

The government has shared its COVID-19 vaccination and breakthrough infections report for October which indicates rates of cases and hospitalizations in the province.

According to the report, the rate of hospitalization was 85/100,000 cases for unvaccinated persons versus 15/100,000 for those who were fully vaccinated.

The rate for ICU admissions was 21/100,000 for the unvaccinated versus 2/100,000 for the fully vaccinated, while the rate for COVID-19 deaths was 13/100,000 for the unvaccinated versus 3/100,000 for the fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said in the report that COVID-19 vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure. It will not prevent every COVID-19 transmission,” the statement read from the government. “It will reduce the risk of transmission and, when transmission occurs, reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

Among the cases reported in October, 78 individuals passed away; 53 were unvaccinated or less than three weeks after their first vaccination.

Of the 10,018 cases reported in October in Saskatchewan, 7,370 were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. Meanwhile, 580 cases were partially vaccinated with one dose, while 2,648 cases were fully vaccinated.

Of the 2,648 cases with a second dose, just under 23 per cent had comorbid conditions and 22.5 per cent were 65 years and older.

In addition, of the 461 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 352 were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. 33 cases were partially vaccinated with one dose, while 109 cases were fully vaccinated.

There were 461 individuals hospitalized in October with six patients in the 12 to 19 years of age category, while 17 were 11 years and younger.

Eighty-five of the 98 individuals admitted to Saskatchewan were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. Six cases were partially vaccinated with one dose, while 13 cases were fully vaccinated.

Three residents in the 12 to 19 age category were taken to ICU and four were 11 and younger.

