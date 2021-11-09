Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police release photo of car involved in possible abduction of woman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 1:59 pm
A photo of the vehicle. View image in full screen
A photo of the vehicle. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are looking for a car involved in a possible abduction of a woman early Tuesday.

A man and a woman were arguing near Yonge Street and Queens Quay at around 12:12 a.m., police said.

The man allegedly grabbed the woman and put her in the back seat of a car, driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Yonge Street.

The car was described as a silver or grey newer model Range Rover, police said.

Read more: Toronto police issue warning about man allegedly trying to lure teenage girls into his car

Police said the man is described as about 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall with a heavy build and has a short hair cut. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeve and grey sweat pants.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was described as about 20 to 30 years old, short with a skinny frame, and has long, straight black hair. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they are concerned for the safety of the woman and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagYonge Street tagQueen's Quay tagToronto abduction tagPossible abduction tagtoronto possible abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers