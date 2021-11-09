Toronto police release photo of car involved in possible abduction of woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a car involved in a possible abduction of a woman early Tuesday.

A man and a woman were arguing near Yonge Street and Queens Quay at around 12:12 a.m., police said.

The man allegedly grabbed the woman and put her in the back seat of a car, driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Yonge Street.

The car was described as a silver or grey newer model Range Rover, police said.

Police said the man is described as about 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall with a heavy build and has a short hair cut. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeve and grey sweat pants.

The woman was described as about 20 to 30 years old, short with a skinny frame, and has long, straight black hair. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they are concerned for the safety of the woman and are asking anyone with information to contact police.