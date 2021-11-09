Manitoba reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation continues to worsen, with 185 new cases and four additional deaths reported Tuesday.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 1,438 and the provincial five-day test positivity rate to six per cent.

It’s the highest five-day test positivity rate reported in Manitoba since early July and the biggest one-day jump in daily cases since mid-June, according to records kept by Global News.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the site climbed four to 1,266 Tuesday.

Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release later in the week.

The Southern Health region again saw the largest one-day jump in cases, with 74 infections reported Tuesday.

Another 66 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, seven were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 21 were reported in the Northern Health region and 17 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

According to provincial health data, 103 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, eight were partially vaccinated and 74 were fully vaccinated.

Of Manitoba’s active cases, 605 are confirmed to be variants of concern, according to a provincial site tracking the more contagious strains.

Meanwhile, there were 138 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday morning, down three from Monday, and 28 patients in intensive care units, up two from the day before.

Southern Health continues to see the highest hospitalization rates, with 56 in hospital from the area and 15 patients in ICU due to COVID-19.

Officials say 2,450 tests for COVID-19 were completed across the province Monday.

Manitoba reported 156 new cases Monday.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 64,878 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

