Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigate fatal crash near Riverton

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:55 pm
A 56-year-old Interlake man is dead following a crash near Riverton early Sunday.
A 56-year-old Interlake man is dead following a crash near Riverton early Sunday. File / Global News

Police say a man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Riverton, Man., early Sunday.

Arborg RCMP said officers were called to the crash on Highway 8 roughly eight kilometres north of Riverton around 1:40 a.m.

Investigators say a vehicle heading south on Highway 8 left the roadway and crashed into an embankment.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 56-year-old man from the Interlake, died at the scene.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic crash reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team.

Riverton is roughly 124 km north of Winnipeg.

