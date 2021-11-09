Manitoba RCMP investigate fatal crash near Riverton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Riverton, Man., early Sunday.

Arborg RCMP said officers were called to the crash on Highway 8 roughly eight kilometres north of Riverton around 1:40 a.m.

Investigators say a vehicle heading south on Highway 8 left the roadway and crashed into an embankment.



The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 56-year-old man from the Interlake, died at the scene.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic crash reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team.

Riverton is roughly 124 km north of Winnipeg.