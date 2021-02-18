Menu

Highway 7 crash kills 3 near Arborg, Man., RCMP investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 5:02 pm
Manitoba RCMP say three men are dead following a crash near Arborg, Man. Thursday morning.
Manitoba RCMP say three men are dead following a crash on Highway 7 early Thursday.

Police say a car heading south crashed head-on with a northbound vehicle roughly seven km south of Arborg, Man., around 6:20 a.m.

All three men in the the southbound car died at the scene, police say. The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman from the RM of Armstrong, was rushed to hospital with what police say are serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The victims include two 23-year-old men from Winnipeg, and another man who has yet to be identified.

Police say alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate.

