Highway 7 crash kills 3 near Arborg, Man., RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say three men are dead following a crash on Highway 7 early Thursday.

Police say a car heading south crashed head-on with a northbound vehicle roughly seven km south of Arborg, Man., around 6:20 a.m.

All three men in the the southbound car died at the scene, police say. The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman from the RM of Armstrong, was rushed to hospital with what police say are serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This morning, Arborg #rcmpmb responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 7, near Rembrandt. Two 23yo males and an as-yet-unidentified male died when their southbound car collided w/ a northbound car. 53yo female driver of NB vehicle has serious, non-life threatening injuries — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The victims include two 23-year-old men from Winnipeg, and another man who has yet to be identified.

Police say alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate.

0:20 Crash on West Perimeter Highway kills 28-year-old man Crash on West Perimeter Highway kills 28-year-old man – Jan 25, 2021