Halifax looking to buy new modular units for unhoused people after those secured ‘not suitable’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Halifax is looking to purchase new modular housing units to shelter unhoused people after it determined the units it previously secured are “not suitable for the intended purpose.”

In a Twitter thread Tuesday morning ahead of a regional council meeting, Coun. Waye Mason said HRM staff became aware of this “sometime before” Nov. 1.

It’s unclear why it took more than a week for this information to be made public while hundreds of people in Halifax remain unhoused.

Modular update – sometime before Nov 1 HRM staff became aware that the modular units which HRM had hoped to purchase were not suitable for the intended purpose. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/R9dhsoh6uZ — Waye Mason (@WayeMason) November 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“After attempting to see if the units could be repaired quickly & inexpensively the decision was made to not purchase those units,” Mason continued.

“Alternative suppliers for modular housing have been identified, but this has caused the current 2-4 week delay in deploying modulars.”

He said a formal update will be given later this week.

In September, the city said it had secured 24 modular units that could provide accommodations for up to 73 people.

Last month, HRM homeless administrator Erica Fleck said the municipality had spent $240,000 on the units and said she was hopeful they would be up and running in Dartmouth within the next few weeks.

Read more: HRM in final stages of finalizing Dartmouth location for 1st round of modular housing units

The funds are part of the $500,000 regional council approved for emergency housing measures to be developed for people who are forced to sleep in parks due to a lack of affordable housing options.

However, according to an agenda item for Tuesday’s regional council meeting, that purchase was rejected following an inspection that “determined that none of the units were deemed to be suitable for the municipality’s use.”

Story continues below advertisement

It recommends that council direct the CAO to now spend up to $3.2 million from fiscal services to purchase, install and maintain modular units at two sites, which would house 60 people in total.

View image in full screen A site plan for the proposed modular units in Dartmouth. Halifax Regional Municipality

The report said the city is finalizing a location for modular units at Flotilla Lane/Alderney Drive/Church Street in Dartmouth to accommodate clients of the Out of the Cold Shelter, who are currently staying at the Gray Arena in Dartmouth. It said staff are working to identify and secure a site in Halifax to install modular units as well.

Costs for the purchase, installation and maintenance at the Dartmouth site, which would house 24 people, is pegged at $1,410,000, with operating costs of $20,000 in 2021-22. The purchase, installation and maintenance of the Halifax site, which would house 36 people, is estimated at $1,690,000 with the same operating costs as the Dartmouth site.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Researcher says Halifax modular units require social supports for residents

It said regional council could choose not to accept the recommendations in the report. “In that case, staff would not move forward with purchasing and installing modular units,” it said, adding that council could also choose to only proceed with the Dartmouth site.

The issue is expected to be discussed at council on Tuesday.

According to the Affordable Housing Association, as of Aug. 10, 400 people were homeless in the municipality.

More to come.