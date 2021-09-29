HRM to provide update on response to homelessness Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Halifax Regional Municipality will provide an update on their response to homelessness Wednesday morning.

The event begins at 11 a.m. AT and will be live-streamed here.

For weeks, a number of unhoused people have been living in Meagher Park, also known as People’s Park, at Chebucto and Dublin streets.

They’ve been assisted by volunteers with the group PADS Community Network, which advocates for permanent, accessible, dignified and safe housing options.

The group was created after Halifax Regional Police officers forcibly removed encampments around the city on Aug. 18. The day culminated with chaotic protests that led to two dozen arrests and officers pepper-spraying crowds.

PADS recently announced it received assurances from the city that there will be no more evictions, so they will take a step back from the site to allow for a “resident-run system.”

In a release, HRM said Wednesday’s briefing will provide an update on their efforts to date, “including recent collaboration to support occupants” at People’s Park.

It also said it will update the status of the $500,000 earmarked to put a range of emergency housing in place for unhoused people in Halifax.