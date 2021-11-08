Menu

Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis buying stake in Dutch company Growery, to provide secured loan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 7:35 pm
Cannabis seedlings are shown at an Aurora Cannabis facility, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Cannabis seedlings are shown at an Aurora Cannabis facility, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has signed a deal to invest in a significant equity stake in Growery B.V., a Netherlands-based company that holds a license to participate in the country’s controlled cannabis supply chain experiment.

The size of the investment was not immediately available.

The controlled cannabis supply chain experiment is being used by the Dutch government to see how cannabis can be legally supplied to coffee shops and what the effects of this would be.

Aurora says the deal is structured such that it intends to invest an immaterial cash amount of which a portion is due and payable upfront and the remainder dependent on Growery achieving certain milestones.

It will also provide a secured loan to Growery to build a facility, fund early operations and provide technical and operational help through its Netherlands-based research facility for medical cannabis.

Aurora CEO Miguel Martin says the Netherlands is expected to be the largest nationally regulated recreational market outside of Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
