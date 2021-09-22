Aurora Cannabis closing 1 Edmonton facility, relocating manufacturing to Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is closing one of its Alberta facilities as it strives to streamline its operations.

The cannabis company says its Aurora Polaris property at the Edmonton International Airport will be shut down as part of a plan to create a leaner and more agile firm.

Aurora Polaris’ medical distribution operations will move to the adjacent Aurora Sky facility at the Edmonton airport, while manufacturing will be relocated to Aurora River in Bradford, Ont.

View image in full screen Artist Rendering: Aurora Polaris Facility. Source: CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora, which is headquartered in Edmonton, will keep its corporate office in Alberta.

Aurora would not say how many employees will be impacted by the changes, but thanked workers for their contributions.

The changes come as Aurora has spent much of the pandemic busy with a restructuring and layoffs and after the company moved the release of its fourth-quarter earnings from Tuesday to Sept. 27.

The company laid an unspecified number of workers at the beginning of 2021 after a round of significant cuts in the summer of 2020.

At that time, the cannabis company announced it would reduce its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25 per cent immediately and another 30 per cent of production staff would be laid off from the company over the following two quarters.

On top of the layoffs, Aurora also ceased operations at five facilities — Aurora Prairie in Saskatchewan, Aurora Mountain in Alberta, Aurora Ridge in Ontario and Aurora Vie and Aurora Eau in Quebec.

The company said last year by the end of the company’s 2021 second quarter, production and manufacturing at Aurora Sky and Polaris in Alberta, Aurora River in Ontario, Whistler Pemberton in British Columbia will be consolidated.

