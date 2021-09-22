Menu

Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis closing 1 Edmonton facility, relocating manufacturing to Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 10:13 am
Aurora Cannabis facility at the Edmonton International Airport on Friday, July 26, 2019. View image in full screen
Aurora Cannabis facility at the Edmonton International Airport on Friday, July 26, 2019. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is closing one of its Alberta facilities as it strives to streamline its operations.

The cannabis company says its Aurora Polaris property at the Edmonton International Airport will be shut down as part of a plan to create a leaner and more agile firm.

Aurora Polaris’ medical distribution operations will move to the adjacent Aurora Sky facility at the Edmonton airport, while manufacturing will be relocated to Aurora River in Bradford, Ont.

Read more: Aurora Cannabis plant working to contain skunky smell at Edmonton airport

Artist Rendering: Aurora Polaris Facility View image in full screen
Artist Rendering: Aurora Polaris Facility. Source: CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora, which is headquartered in Edmonton, will keep its corporate office in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Aurora would not say how many employees will be impacted by the changes, but thanked workers for their contributions.

The changes come as Aurora has spent much of the pandemic busy with a restructuring and layoffs and after the company moved the release of its fourth-quarter earnings from Tuesday to Sept. 27.

Read more: Aurora Cannabis moves to Nasdaq from NYSE in effort to cut costs

The company laid an unspecified number of workers at the beginning of 2021 after a round of significant cuts in the summer of 2020.

At that time, the cannabis company announced it would reduce its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25 per cent immediately and another 30 per cent of production staff would be laid off from the company over the following two quarters.

On top of the layoffs, Aurora also ceased operations at five facilities — Aurora Prairie in Saskatchewan, Aurora Mountain in Alberta, Aurora Ridge in Ontario and Aurora Vie and Aurora Eau in Quebec.

The company said last year by the end of the company’s 2021 second quarter, production and manufacturing at Aurora Sky and Polaris in Alberta, Aurora River in Ontario, Whistler Pemberton in British Columbia will be consolidated.

Read more: Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis to lay off staff, close 5 Canadian sites

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Marijuana tagCannabis tagMedical Marijuana tagEdmonton International Airport tagAurora Cannabis tagAlberta cannabis tagAurora Sky tagAurora Cannabis Edmonton tagAurora Cannabis stocks tagAurora Cannabis finances tagAurora Polaris tagAurora River tag

