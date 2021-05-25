Menu

Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis moves to Nasdaq from NYSE in effort to cut costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 7:19 pm
Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurora Cannabis Inc., says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange today.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says transferring the listing to the Nasdaq is part of Aurora’s recently announced cost efficiency plan.

Under the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and closing facilities in hopes of finding millions in savings.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis ‘back on offence’ after restructuring and $292M loss in Q2: CEO

Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new listing on the Nasdaq is under its previous ACB ticker.

The company says the transfer does not impact the company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
