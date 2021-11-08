Saskatchewan doctor who died of COVID-19 remembered as joyful, pleasant

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA — A Saskatchewan doctor who died from COVID-19 is being remembered by a colleague as a joyful spirit who was always pleasant to be around.

A longtime friend and fellow physician says Dr. Youssef Al-Begamy died Sunday at a Toronto hospital, where he was being treated for the virus.

Dr. Fauzi Ramadan, who is based in Moose Jaw, Sask., says the worst thing was notifying his friend’s mother and sisters in Saudi Arabia of his death.

Al-Begamy, who was an emergency room and family doctor in the Regina area, had no immediate family in Canada.

Ramadan says he’s making plans for the body to be sent back to Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan and the Moose Jaw Mosque were preparing to hold a special prayer for Al-Begamy on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the Saskatchewan Health Authority nor the minister of health would confirm the death.

The Canadian Press