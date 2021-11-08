Menu

Canada

Muslim leaders call for Ontario to tackle Islamophobia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'National Council of Canadian Muslims releases recommendations to combat racism, hate' National Council of Canadian Muslims releases recommendations to combat racism, hate
Calls are growing to take concrete action to combat Canada's rising racism and discrimination, after a deadly attack that killed most of Muslim family in London, Ont. Ahead a national summit on Islamophobia, Mike Drolet reports on Canada's Muslim leaders making dozens of recommendations, for lawmakers to understand the urgency – Jul 19, 2021

Muslim leaders are calling on Ontario to take action against Islamophobia.

Imam Aarij Anwer of London, Ont., says the time has come for Ontario make legislative changes to help protect Muslims.

Read more: Since 9/11, Islamophobia has been ‘a constant feature’ in Canada, experts say

The imam and the National Council of Canadian Muslims want to see six measures that they say will help curb acts of hatred against Muslims.

Those include changes to the education system so students learn more about Islam, dismantling white supremacist groups by not allowing them to register as charities, and increasing the number of minorities in the provincial public service.

Read more: London, Ont. mosque offers 61 recommendations ahead of National Summit on Islamophobia

The calls for action come five months after four members of a Muslim family were killed in London, Ont., in what police allege was an act motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk on June 6.

Click to play video: '‘Amazing and important step’: Community reacts to terrorism charges laid in deadly London attack' ‘Amazing and important step’: Community reacts to terrorism charges laid in deadly London attack
© 2021 The Canadian Press
