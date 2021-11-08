COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 15 cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases now stands at 14,565, with 96 active cases (an increase of six), 14,223 recoveries (an increase of nine) and 246 total deaths (unchanged).

The latest death, reported Nov. 2, involved a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. She was unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 96 active cases, 33 involve kids aged 11 or under, a cohort that is not yet eligible for vaccination.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Monday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) was caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer inpatients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



0:28 All Tory MPs that ‘participate in the House’ will be vaccinated against COVID-19, O’Toole says All Tory MPs that ‘participate in the House’ will be vaccinated against COVID-19, O’Toole says

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region involving long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is reporting an outbreak at Wilberforce Public School, declared Oct. 28.

A previously-reported outbreak at Waddling Duck Daycare, declared Oct. 30, was listed as resolved as of Nov. 6.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

London Waldorf School (one case)

Matthews Hall Independent School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (two cases)

St. John French Immersion School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (two cases)

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School (one case)

Valleyview Central Public School (one case)

W. Sherwood Fox Public School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (four cases)

The health unit says at least 212 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Oct. 31, 89.2 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 85.6 per cent are fully immunized. Updated data will be released Tuesday.



Since Sept. 27, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 57.69 per cent of all cases (or 304 of 527 cases) and 70.59 per cent of all hospitalizations (12 of 17).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the six COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, one involved an individual who was fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, down from 1.8 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 480 cases Monday, of which 244 involved unvaccinated individuals.

According to Monday’s report, 53 cases were recorded in Toronto, 49 in Waterloo, 39 in York Region, 39 in Peel Region, 29 in Niagara, 23 in Sudbury, and 21 in Windsor-Essex. All other health units reported fewer than 20 cases.

Two more deaths were reported.

Among those eligible, 85.1 per cent are fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

Story continues below advertisement

4,829 total cases (an increase of 52 from Friday and a decrease of two previous cases removed due to data cleanup)

129 active cases (an increase of eight)

4,606 resolved cases (an increase of 42)

94 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Nov. 3 and involved a woman in her 70s from Elgin County. It was the third death reported that week.

Of the 129 active cases in the region, 55 were in Elgin County (including 26 in Aylmer) and 74 were in Oxford County (including 40 in Woodstock).



Nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with three in the ICU as of Monday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from an adjusted 3.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

On Nov. 7, 83.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting COVID-19 case data for Saturday through Monday from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,367 total cases

42 active cases

2,258 recoveries

67 deaths to date

Among the 42 active cases, 19 were in Perth East and six were in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and no active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

HPPH reported three outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Wednesday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

The other two outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 8, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

1:54 U.S. prepares to reopen land borders to vaccinated Canadian travellers U.S. prepares to reopen land borders to vaccinated Canadian travellers

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,243 total cases (an increase of nine)

52 active cases (an increase of five)

4,120 resolved cases (an increase of four)

71 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Oct. 28 and involved someone who was in their 90s.

Seven COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Monday.



LPH reported four active outbreaks in total:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving fewer than five cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31 involving three cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 29 involving two cases

A previous outbreak at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Petrolia, declared Oct. 22 and involving fewer than five cases, was listed as over as of Nov. 5.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 24 was 2.5 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues

