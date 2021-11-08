Investigation suggests speed, impairment caused fatal Stoney Creek crash

Send this page to someone via email

Collision investigators say speeding and impairment may have led to a three-vehicle collision in Stoney Creek earlier this year that resulted in the death of a driver.

In a release on Monday, Hamilton police revealed the details of a completed investigation into a late afternoon crash on May 26, 2021 on Centennial Parkway near King Street East.

Four people were sent to hospital including a man and a woman, both in their 40s, with serious injuries.

Investigators say a Chevy Equinox, travelling northbound on Centennial Parkway, struck the rear of a 2016 Kia Sonata vehicle, which subsequently hit a 2014 Jeep.

A 43-year-old Hamilton man died in hospital from injuries as a result of the collision, according to police.

“From examination of the evidence, it was determined that his vehicle was traveling approximately 30 kilometres per hour over the posted 60 kilometre per hour speed limit and he was not wearing his seatbelt,” detectives said in a statement.

“Additionally, the centre of forensic sciences determined the driver had drugs in his system at the time of death. This concentration of drugs may have impaired his ability to operate a vehicle safely.”

Investigators went on to use the incident as a reminder to the public about the dangers of impaired driving.