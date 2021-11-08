COVID-19 cases remain above 500 mark as Quebec reports 4 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four additional deaths attributable to the virus

The seven-day average for daily new cases stands at 563.

The caseload since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 430,395 with 413,620 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 5,253.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by two compared to the previous day, with 12 new patients admitted and 14 discharged for a total of 255 patients. Of those, 48 were in the intensive care unit, for a decrease of two.

Data from Quebec’s health ministry indicates that people who are unvaccinated are 4.8 times more at risk of becoming infected with the virus and 17.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than people who are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, 90,7 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 88,1 per cent are adequately vaccinated.

More than 13,3 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far in Quebec, including 4,195 doses in the last 24 hours.

The death toll since the start of the health crisis has now reached 11,522.