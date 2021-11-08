Work continues on $47M joint-use elementary school in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Progress is being made on what will be the newest joint-use elementary school building in Regina.

The $47-million facility, replacing École St. Pius X and Argyle Elementary School, will feature a unique design, including a two-storey school for the Regina Public Schools portion and a three-storey section for the Regina Catholic School Division.

Quorex Construction Services Ltd., the company working on the project, has already installed steel structures, according to an update from the provincial government on Monday.

“As we see this new joint-use school grow in the Lakeview neighbourhood, we are reminded of the benefits that safe well-designed schools can have for our young people and our communities,” stated Regina board of education chairperson, Tara Molson, in Monday’s update.

“We are excited to see the progress of the construction and grateful for the partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and Regina Catholic Schools that is making this new school building possible.”

The building will accommodate 800 students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 — 400 students per school — once it’s complete. However, both schools will be able to expand capacity to 500 students through relocatable classrooms if needed.

“Being able to drive past the site and follow the progress of the new joint-use school construction is very exciting. Our whole division is looking forward to moving day, especially the staff and students at École St. Pius X,” said Regina Catholic Schools board chair Vicky Bonnell.

“They will be able to continue their educational journey in this brand new 21st century learning environment. We are so very grateful for this rebuild.”

A child care centre with space for 51 children will also be located at the facility, along with outdoor learning areas and a miniature gym.

Construction is in its early phase right now, but it’s on track to be finished by summer 2023 to welcome students in fall 2023.