Construction begins at future site of joint-use Regina public and Catholic elementary schools

Construction has begun at the future site of the new joint-use facility replacing Argyle School and École St. Pius X elementary schools in Regina.

Quorex Construction Services Ltd. was awarded the contract to build the schools and has already started digging the foundation.

The building will be 11,050 square feet and accommodate 400 students at each school. A government press release added that the schools will be built to expand capacity to 500 students if needed, by adding relocatable classrooms.

SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said starting construction is an important milestone for the project.

“This state-of-the-art facility will have a positive impact on students in Regina for generations,” Reiter said in a press release.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 meaning the schools should be ready to welcome students for the 2023-24 school year.

The design features a two-storey structure for the new Argyle School and a three-storey structure for the new St. Pius X school.

“This unique design provides a distinct architectural personality for each school,” the press release said.

The two schools will be connected through a common area and a wide corridor that will run between each school’s gym.

A child-care centre for up to 51 children will also be built as well as a mini-gym that can be used for community events. Outdoor learning circles featuring natural elements will also be built to promote outdoor learning.

The Saskatchewan government is spending $47 million on the facility.

“It is very exciting to see this project take another step forward in its development,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. “We are pleased to partner with a local Saskatchewan company on this project that will create jobs and ultimately brand new schools for our students.”

Regina Board of Education chairperson Adam Hicks said the construction is a positive signal of in-class learning and the benefits of being in school.

“Our partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and with Regina Catholic Schools has resulted in a number of exceptional new learning facilities and we are excited to see the progress of this new joint-use facility that will benefit both our school divisions’ students and our school communities,” Hicks said.

Regina Catholic Schools Board chair Vicky Bonnell said the board is grateful for the Education Ministry’s support in moving the project forward.

“The St. Pius community has been waiting a long time for this. We are excited to be working with our friends at Regina Public School, once again, on building a community of education,” Bonnell said.

The new facility is being built at the current site of Argyle School.