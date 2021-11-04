Regina schools ask City to not change cannabis shop distance bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina zoning bylaw that requires cannabis stores to operate at least nearly 183 metres away from a school is anticipated to remain in place after a planning commission meeting on Wednesday.

At an Oct. 6 planning meeting, proposed amendments were considered including reducing the distance to only 60 metres.

The motion to keep the distance as is passed 8-to-1 during Wednesday’s meeting.

At present, cannabis retail operations must operate a minimum of 182.88 metres from school sites. This includes adjacent playgrounds and park spaces.

After reviewing the zoning bylaw and maps, Regina Public Schools had identified 22 schools in its division and associated independent schools that could be impacted by the proposed setback reduction.

The public school board said they had several concerns with the proposed change.

“It is hard to understand how permitting Cannabis Retail closer to schools will meet the goals of restricting youth access to cannabis and protecting youth from inducements to use cannabis,” a letter from director Greg Enion stated.

Regina Catholic Schools also recommend the city not change the 182.88-metre distance limit between cannabis stores and schools.

According to a city report, administration believes the school board’s requests are reasonable.

Representatives from Farmer Jane Cannabis Co. and Wiid Boutique spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, both in favour of keeping the 182.88-metre distance between schools and cannabis retailers.

The report will head to city council on Nov. 10.

