Crime

Investigation begins into death of Winnipeg man in custody

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 10:27 am
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into the death of a man while detained by police last week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the incident took place after police were called to a situation on Osborne Street on Nov. 4, in which a man was allegedly acting aggressively and erratically on the road.

When police arrived, the man was arrested, but he then collapsed. Paramedics administered CPR and the man was taken to St. Boniface Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Family of Manitoba man shot by police says officer should have used other methods

Because of the fatality, the IIU said it has assumed responsibility for the investigation and will be making a request to the Manitoba Police Commission for a civilian monitor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6050.

