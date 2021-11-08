Toronto catholic elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A catholic elementary school in Scarborough is closed on Monday after several positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, Toronto Public Health said.

Precious Blood Catholic School, located on Pharmacy Avenue just south of Lawrence Avenue, was ordered to close to in-person learning after 13 confirmed cases of the virus were found, the local public health unit said.

A Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson said out of the 13 cases, 11 were among students and two were among staff.

The school board also said all students will pivot to virtual learning.

“A whole school dismissal is recommended as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” the spokesperson said. “The whole school dismissal may last up to 14 days, but the length may vary depending on the investigation.”

Toronto Public Health said it has notified close contacts to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

There is no official date yet on a return to school for students due to the outbreak.

2/4: TPH has identified 13 #COVID19 cases in this setting. We received additional lab results this afternoon & are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 8, 2021

4/4: We thank residents & our school communities for doing their part to keep each other safe. Please continue to:

✔Watch for #COVID19 signs & symptoms

🏠Stay home if sick

↔Keep a distance & wear a mask

💪Get fully vaccinated if not already — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 8, 2021

