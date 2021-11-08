SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Toronto catholic elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 8:09 am
A photo of Precious Blood Catholic elementary school in Scarborough. View image in full screen
A photo of Precious Blood Catholic elementary school in Scarborough. Google Streetview

A catholic elementary school in Scarborough is closed on Monday after several positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, Toronto Public Health said.

Precious Blood Catholic School, located on Pharmacy Avenue just south of Lawrence Avenue, was ordered to close to in-person learning after 13 confirmed cases of the virus were found, the local public health unit said.

A Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson said out of the 13 cases, 11 were among students and two were among staff.

The school board also said all students will pivot to virtual learning.

Read more: Etobicoke school moving to remote learning after COVID-19 cases discovered

“A whole school dismissal is recommended as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” the spokesperson said. “The whole school dismissal may last up to 14 days, but the length may vary depending on the investigation.”

Toronto Public Health said it has notified close contacts to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

There is no official date yet on a return to school for students due to the outbreak.

