Winnipeg police appeal for information 7 years after man’s disappearance

Winnipeg police are appealing for information about the disappearance of a 26-year-old man — seven years after he went missing.

Colten Pratt was last seen on November 6, 2014 in Winnipeg’s downtown area. He is believed to have been seen in a bus shelter at the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue early in the morning on Friday, November 7 that year.

Police say they have since reviewed video footage showing a man believed to be Pratt at the bus shelter between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police say missing girl last seen in River Heights may be with her mother

Investigators say at least two other individuals were there during that time, and are asking those people, or anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen something, to give them a call.

Story continues below advertisement

Colten Pratt was last seen on November 6, 2014 in Winnipeg’s downtown area, and is believed to have been seen at a bus shelter at the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue early in the morning on Friday, November 7. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Pratt is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 160 lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.