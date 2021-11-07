Head-on collision in N.B. claims life of 23-year-old Campbellton-area woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP confirm a 23-year-old woman has died in New Brunswick, following a two-vehicle collision in Atholville.

Police were called to the scene on Chemin Val d’Amour at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to RCMP, the head-on crash involved a car and an SUV.

“The driver of the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.

A passenger in the car, as well as the driver of the SUV, suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene by paramedics, the RCMP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

RCMP said the victim is originally from the Campbellton area.

Advertisement