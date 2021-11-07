COVID-19: 7 new cases in London and Middlesex on Sunday, 13 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported seven COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries on Sunday.

Of that, there are 90 active cases (a decrease of eight), 14,550 cases in total, 14,214 recoveries in total and 246 deaths.

The latest death, reported Nov. 2, involved a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. She was unvaccinated.

Of the 90 active cases, 29 involve kids aged 11 or under, a cohort that is not yet eligible for vaccination.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Friday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) was caring for five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer inpatients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and, as a result, zero in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region involving long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals.

The health unit is reporting an outbreak at Wilberforce Public School, declared Oct. 28. The Lucan school has been closed to in-person learning since Nov. 1 but the Thames Valley District School Board reaffirmed on Friday that it will be reopening on Monday, Nov. 8.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

London Waldorf School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (one case)

Valleyview Central Public School (one case)

W. Sherwood Fox Public School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (six cases)

The outbreak at Waddling Duck Daycare declared on Oct. 30 has been declared over on Nov. 6. There is one case associated with the daycare.

The health unit says at least 206 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Oct. 30, 89.2 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 85.6 per cent are fully immunized.

Since Sept. 23, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 59.04 per cent of all cases (or 320 of 542 cases) and 72.22 per cent of all hospitalizations (13 of 18).

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated and two involved people who were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, down from 1.8 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 636 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial case total to 603,231.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,898 as two new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 589,533 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 12,754 vaccines (8,640 for a first shot and 4,114 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.4 per cent.

Test positivity hit two per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,779 total cases

121 active cases

4,564 resolved cases

94 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Wednesday and involved a woman in her 70s from Elgin County. It was the third death reported this week.

Of the 121 active cases in the region, 63 were in Elgin County (including 33 in Aylmer) and 58 were in Oxford County (including 27 in Woodstock).



Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with four in the ICU as of Friday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from an adjusted 3.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

On Nov. 4, 83.5 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Friday,Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,367 total cases

42 active cases

2,258 recoveries

67 deaths to date

Among the 42 active cases, 19 were in Perth East and six were in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and no active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

HPPH reported three outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Wednesday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

A previously-reported outbreak at Huron Christian School in Clinton, declared Oct. 8 and involving seven student cases, is now over.

The other two outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 1, 81.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,234 total cases (an increase of six)

47 active cases (a decrease of three)

4,116 resolved cases (an increase of eight)

71 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Oct. 28 and involved someone who was in their 90s.

LPH does not update specific COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Friday.



LPH reported four active outbreaks in total.

Two involve schools:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving fewer than five cases

Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Petrolia, declared Oct. 22 and involving fewer than five cases

There were also two active workplace outbreaks, declared Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, involving two and three cases respectively.



All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 24 was 2.5 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

