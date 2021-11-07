Ontario reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 636 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial case total to 603,231.

Of the 636 new cases recorded, the data showed 325 were unvaccinated people, 15 were partially vaccinated people, 248 were fully vaccinated people and for 48 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 60 cases were recorded in Toronto, 49 cases were recorded in York Region, 47 in Simcoe Muskoka, 45 in Niagara, 42 in Ottawa, 41 in Peel Region, 39 in Sudbury, 38 in Waterloo, and 33 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,898 as two new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 12,754 vaccines (8,640 for a first shot and 4,114 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 589,533 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,800.

The government said 27,146 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,364 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit two per cent.

Ontario reported 93 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 110) with 126 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 106 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by five).

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 83 were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 57 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 59 were unvaccinated while 2 were partially vaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated. Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

