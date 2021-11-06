Menu

Health

COVID-19: Booster shot eligibility opens for some Ontario at risk groups today

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2021 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots' Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health laid out the province’s plans to increase immunity in the groups who need it most. Dr. Kieran Moore said recommendations on a roll-out for the general public is on the way. Matthew Bingley reports.

Several groups of high-risk Ontarians will be eligible to book COVID-19 booster shots starting this morning at 8 a.m.

An additional 2.75 million people become eligible for boosters today, following the quarter of a million people already eligible who include certain immunocompromised individuals and residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

Read more: Ontario to allow COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors 70+, AstraZeneca recipients among others

Starting today, people can book an appointment for a booster dose if they are aged 70 and older, health-care workers or essential caregivers in congregate settings, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

They can make appointments that are at least six months after their second dose.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says evidence suggests that’s when immunity starts to wane.

Dr. Kieran Moore says those groups of people are at an increased risk of waning immunity and greater risk of exposure and serious illness.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have ‘mixed emotions’ over getting mRNA boosters early

Ontario officials say the protection from two doses is still very high for the general population after six months, especially against severe illness and death, so a booster dose would provide additional protection against more mild illness.

The province is planning to eventually offer booster doses to everyone, and is eyeing early 2022 to start the broader rollout.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
