Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 173 cases, 3 deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan moving contact tracers back to health-care jobs' Saskatchewan moving contact tracers back to health-care jobs
The effects of COVID-19 rippled across Saskatchewan's health-care system. Services were shut down to help bolster ICUs. Today the province announced it's moving some staff back to their positions. Global's Nathaniel Dove explores what that means for surgery wait times.

Saskatchewan Health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With 212 recoveries logged, this brings the provinces active case total down to 1,745.

Read more: Nurses union heartbroken over sign posted outside Yorkton, Sask. Hospital

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154 or 12.8 per 100,000 people.

There are 199 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 51 patients in ICU.

Read more: What are antiviral COVID-19 pills and how could they help?

There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 21 residents are in out-of-province ICUs.

Since Friday’s update, one more resident who was receiving care out of province has returned to Saskatchewan.

Read more: Sask. COVID-19 briefing provides more details on resumed services, staff redeployment

The province reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll up to 866.

Health-care workers administered 3,601 new vaccinations since Friday’s update.

