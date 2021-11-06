COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 173 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With 212 recoveries logged, this brings the provinces active case total down to 1,745.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154 or 12.8 per 100,000 people.

There are 199 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 51 patients in ICU.

There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 21 residents are in out-of-province ICUs.

Since Friday’s update, one more resident who was receiving care out of province has returned to Saskatchewan.

The province reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll up to 866.

Health-care workers administered 3,601 new vaccinations since Friday’s update.