COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 173 cases, 3 deaths

Saskatchewan Health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
With 212 recoveries logged, this brings the provinces active case total down to 1,745.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154 or 12.8 per 100,000 people.
There are 199 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 51 patients in ICU.
There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated.
A total of 21 residents are in out-of-province ICUs.
Since Friday’s update, one more resident who was receiving care out of province has returned to Saskatchewan.
The province reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll up to 866.
Health-care workers administered 3,601 new vaccinations since Friday’s update.View link »
