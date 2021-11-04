Sask. COVID-19 briefing provides more details on resumed services, staff redeployment

A provincial emergency operations centre (PEOC) briefing provided more details about what services are being prioritized to resume in Saskatchewan after being slowed down due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As a result of responding to fourth wave, Derek Miller with Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said 860 staff have been redeployed to ICUs, active services, contact tracing, testing and outbreak management.

A total of 450 staff members working in contact tracing, testing assessment and outbreak management are expected to return to their home departments within three weeks.

Marlo Pritchard said the province is looking at bringing on third-party contact tracers.

Miller said autism services and child psychology services are set to resume Nov. 11.

“More broadly across the province, we are resuming more aggressively, the children services concurrent to this, and that is certainly our priority in terms of programming to restart,” Miller said.

“As the numbers have decreased, we had surged up to be able to manage hundreds of cases a day that we’re not experiencing right now. So our reality is that we are at a point where we have resources that can be redeployed back to home units to resume services,” Miller added.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said that as cases go down, the pressure on contact tracing is relieved.

“This also then leads to some of the modelling questions, that while our case numbers are trending down, our acute care and ICU admissions will still take longer to trend down and the case numbers are still high enough to generate ongoing hospitalizations,” Shahab said.

Shahab pointed to a large generation of cases in the central east and south east areas of the province and low vaccination rates in the areas, especially in the 12 to 49 age group.

One dose vaccination rates are in the 70s and fully vaccinated rates are in the 60s, he explained.

“So low (vaccination) coverage (and) high number of contacts is leading to unfortunately not just high case numbers in rural areas, but also hospitalizations,” Shahab said.

Miller added though SHA is planning on resuming some services, they are still planning for high demand if needed.

“Some hospitalization numbers are going downward, but we are still seeing high numbers in ICU and it’s anticipated that it’s going to take longer to take it out from underneath that, just based on the nature of this disease,” Miller said.

“As we look forward, as we kind of plot how much surge capacity do we need to have, we’re certainly looking to the trending information, the modelling, as well as our overall capacity in order to ensure that we can respond to the fluctuations in demand,” Miller added.

He explained as services are resumed the SHA will be monitoring staffing needs going forward based on what trends indicate.

Shahab said new modelling will be presented next week.

Epidemiologist Dr. Cory Neudorf was unavailable for an interview but told Global News over email that at some point, staff need to return to home positions but plans should be based on both modelling projections and “real time assessment of anticipated workload.”

“I think they are relying on current trends continuing to go down but it remains to be seen if these trajectories remain,” Neudorf said pointing to cases going up a bit over the past two days.

Neudorf added there needs to be discussion about more intensive contact tracing as cases drop so continued community transmission can be dealt with more efficiently to ensure there isn’t a fifth wave on top of a fourth wave before the holidays.