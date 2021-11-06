COVID-19: N.B. reports 50 new cases, 51 recoveries Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 476.

According to the province, of the new cases, 30 – or 60 per cent – are among unvaccinated people while 20 people – or 40 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are eight people in an intensive care unit; seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

There are 13 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Of the 13 in hospital, 10 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Public health also reported Saturday that 85.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent

part of Zone 2 (Saint John region) including New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

