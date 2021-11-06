SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 50 new cases, 51 recoveries Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 1:10 pm
COVID-19: N.B. reports 50 new cases, 51 recoveries Saturday - image View image in full screen

New Brunswick reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 476.

According to the province, of the new cases, 30 – or 60 per cent – are among unvaccinated people while 20 people – or 40 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are eight people in an intensive care unit; seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 51 new cases as circuit breakers to end in 3 zones

There are 13 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Of the 13 in hospital, 10 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Public health also reported Saturday that 85.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker:

  • Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent
  • part of Zone 2 (Saint John region) including New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening' COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening
COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick covid tagCOVID NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers