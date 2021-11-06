Calgary’s homicide unit investigating early morning death in Mayland Heights

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Mayland Heights.

Officers were called out to an apartment building in the 1800 block of 14 Avenue northeast around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in one of the units.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man inside the building.

No one was initially taken into custody, and officers said they’re speaking with witnesses.

If found to be a homicide, CPS said the death would be the fourth homicide in Calgary over the past 10 days.

In a statement, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said it’s been an extremely busy week for the police.

“Homicide investigations are complex and require resources from multiple different units,” said Schiavetta. “[Investigations] include patrol, general investigations, forensics, crime scenes, cybercrimes, and other specialty areas.”

Schivetta adds that on top of dealing with homicide investigations, officers have also been dealing with a number of violent incidents across the city.