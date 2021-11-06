Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary’s homicide unit investigating early morning death in Mayland Heights

By Michael King Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 10:12 am
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Mayland Heights. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Mayland Heights. Global News

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Mayland Heights.

Officers were called out to an apartment building in the 1800 block of 14 Avenue northeast around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in one of the units.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man inside the building.

No one was initially taken into custody, and officers said they’re speaking with witnesses.

Read more: Central Alberta store employee dies after being shot during attempted robbery: RCMP

If found to be a homicide, CPS said the death would be the fourth homicide in Calgary over the past 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said it’s been an extremely busy week for the police.

“Homicide investigations are complex and require resources from multiple different units,” said Schiavetta. “[Investigations] include patrol, general investigations, forensics, crime scenes, cybercrimes, and other specialty areas.”

Schivetta adds that on top of dealing with homicide investigations, officers have also been dealing with a number of violent incidents across the city.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Fire Department issues fireworks warning following multiple grass fires' Calgary Fire Department issues fireworks warning following multiple grass fires
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagHomicide tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Homicide tagCalgary Murder tagMayland Heights tagMartin Schiavetta tagmayland heights homicide tagStaff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers