Central Alberta store employee dies after being shot during attempted robbery: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation of an attempted robbery in Edson, Alta., that left a store’s employee dead.

According to police, members of the Edson RCMP detachment were called about a shooting at a business on 50 Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“An unknown male suspect entered a business with a firearm and attempted to rob the business,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Friday. “During the interaction, the suspect discharged the firearm and injured an employee.

“The suspect who was unsuccessful in the robbery attempt fled the business — leaving the firearm behind — and departed in a vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away, unoccupied.”

Police said the man who was shot while working in the store sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is expected to take place next week.

The RCMP said anyone with information that could help with their investigation is asked to call the Edson RCMP detachment at 780-723-8822 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.