Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police briefs: Winnipeg man accidentally shoots himself, fires round into neighbouring suite

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 9:45 pm
Police on scene at an Alexander Avenue apartment Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police on scene at an Alexander Avenue apartment Thursday night. William Ludwick/Global News

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself and firing a round into a neighbouring suite at his Alexander Avenue apartment Thursday

The suspect took off to hospital before police arrived, and it was the hospital that eventually called police.

The man faces several firearm charges and remains in hospital. Nobody in the other suite was hurt.

Assault at downtown bus stop

A 43-year-old man was arrested after threatening a bus driver at knifepoint and punching him in the face.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at Fort Street and Graham Avenue. Police say the man confronted another man waiting for a bus and began making racial insults towards him. He attempted to walk away but was assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

The bus driver was also at the stop waiting to take over a bus and attempted to defuse the situation, when the suspect pulled out a knife and then punched him.

Another man tried to intervene and was also threatened. Nobody was injured.

The suspect faces assault, weapon, and threats-related charges.

Agnes Street stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital in stable condition after being stabbed Friday morning at a home on Agnes Street.

Officers found a man in his 40’s and a man in his 50’s when they arrived at the home in the 600 block.

No arrests have been made.

Meth bust 

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday evening, who was in a cab in the area of Logan Avenue and Isabel Street, and seized more than 916 grams of meth.

The drugs are worth around $15,400. Police also seized more than $2.300 in cash.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagWinnipeg police tagAssault tagStabbing tagBus-stop tagAlexander Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers