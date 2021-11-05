Police briefs: Winnipeg man accidentally shoots himself, fires round into neighbouring suite

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself and firing a round into a neighbouring suite at his Alexander Avenue apartment Thursday

The suspect took off to hospital before police arrived, and it was the hospital that eventually called police.

The man faces several firearm charges and remains in hospital. Nobody in the other suite was hurt.

Assault at downtown bus stop

A 43-year-old man was arrested after threatening a bus driver at knifepoint and punching him in the face.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at Fort Street and Graham Avenue. Police say the man confronted another man waiting for a bus and began making racial insults towards him. He attempted to walk away but was assaulted.

The bus driver was also at the stop waiting to take over a bus and attempted to defuse the situation, when the suspect pulled out a knife and then punched him.

Another man tried to intervene and was also threatened. Nobody was injured.

The suspect faces assault, weapon, and threats-related charges.

Agnes Street stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital in stable condition after being stabbed Friday morning at a home on Agnes Street.

Officers found a man in his 40’s and a man in his 50’s when they arrived at the home in the 600 block.

No arrests have been made.

Meth bust

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday evening, who was in a cab in the area of Logan Avenue and Isabel Street, and seized more than 916 grams of meth.

The drugs are worth around $15,400. Police also seized more than $2.300 in cash.